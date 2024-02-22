Currency in circulation rises 3.6% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up marginally on the week to stand at Rs 34.49 lakh crore as on February 16, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose 1.24% on the week at Rs 45.55 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.6% on a year ago basis compared to 8.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 2.1% so far while the reserve money has improved by around 3.8%.

