Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Current state of Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward, says RBI

Current state of Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward, says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its monthly update today that amidst the global uncertainties, the current state of the Indian economy provides ground for optimism going forward. The GDP growth estimates for 2025-26 indicate that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world. India has made significant efforts to diversify and strengthen its exports, aiming to mitigate external sector risks. The country is currently engaged in trade negotiations with 14 countries or groups, representing nearly 50 nations, including the European Union, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the United States. The month of December saw India concluding trade negotiations with New Zealand and Oman. The year 2025 also witnessed major economic reforms, including the rationalisation of tax structures, implementation of labour codes for labour market reforms, and financial sector deregulation, all of which are expected to strengthen the growth prospects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI says softening in cereal prices continues

High-frequency indicators of industrial activity remained strong in December, says RBI

Advance estimates of GDP reflect resilience of Indian economy, demand conditions upbeat

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 60%

Eternal Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 102-cr; CEO Deepinder Goyal resigns

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story