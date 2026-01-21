Eternal Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 102-cr; CEO Deepinder Goyal resigns

Eternal reported a 72.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore on 201.85% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 16,315 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 37.1% YoY to Rs 170 crore during the quarter.

Adjusted revenue grew 190% YoY (19% QoQ) to Rs 16,692 crore, However, on a like-for-like basis, growth was 64% YoY, with the difference largely reflecting the accounting shift to inventory ownership in quick commerce, under which revenue now includes the full value of goods sold rather than only marketplace commissions.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 364 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 27.72% compared with Rs 285 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

In food delivery business, adjusted revenue increased 26.5% YoY to Rs 3,053 crore in Q3 FY26. Net order value (NOV) jumped 16.6% YoY to Rs 9,846 crore during the quarter. In his letter to shareholders, Deepinder Goyal attributed the stronger growth primarily to a modest improvement in the demand environment, especially during the second half of the quarter which led to higher app opens and consequently higher-than-expected order volumes. Growth was also supported by the full-quarter impact of the reduction in the minimum order value for free delivery on Gold orders to Rs 99 from Rs 199, which boosted ordering frequency among more budget-conscious customers. The company expects year-on-year growth to gradually move closer to 20% over time.

In quick commerce business, adjusted revenue surged 776.1% YoY to Rs 12,256 crore in Q3 FY26, On a like-for-like (LFL) basis, quick commerce revenue grew 153% YoY (13% QoQ) in Q3FY26. NOV soared 120.9% YoY to Rs 13,300 crore during the quarter. The company, however, fell short of its store rollout guidance by around 70 stores against a target of 2,100 stores for the quarter. This was primarily due to extended pollution-related restrictions in its largest city, which slowed construction and store fit-outs for several weeks and continue to remain in effect. During Diwali and surrounding weeks, the operations team had to prioritise managing record order volumes over opening new stores.

The company stated that the stores not opened in Q3 will be commissioned in Q4 and reaffirmed that it remains on track to reach 3,000 stores by March 2027. Going-out NOV grew 20% YoY whereas Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of NOV) declined to -4.7% resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 121 crore in the quarter as against Rs 63 crore in Q2FY26, driven by continued investments in category creation. The company expects losses to reduce from here sequentially towards breakeven in the next 4-6 quarters. As mentioned earlier, it thinks District can become a $3 billion NOV business with 5% Adjusted EBITDA margin by FY30.

Hyperpure, the restaurant supply business continued to grow steadily at 33% YoY (7% QoQ) with total Adjusted EBITDA margin turning positive for the first time resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA profit of Rs 1 crore as compared to loss of Rs 5 crore in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the companys board accepted the resignation of Deepinder Goyal, managing director & chief executive officer, with effect from 1 February 2026. Following this, the board approved the appointment of Albinder Singh Dhindsa (currently, CEO of Blinkit) as chief executive officer with effect from 1 February 2026. Eternal, an Indian multinational technology company, is the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure.