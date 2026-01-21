Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says softening in cereal prices continues

RBI says softening in cereal prices continues

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its monthly update today that food prices remained in deflation for the fourth consecutive month, though the rate of deflation eased. Within food group, prices declined for cereals, pulses, spices, and vegetables on a y-o-y basis. High-frequency food price data for January so far (up to 19th) point towards a softening in cereal prices. Among pulses, a broad-based moderation in prices is observed across gram, moong and tur/arhar dal. Within edible oils, sunflower oil and groundnut oil prices increased. Within vegetables, onion prices picked up while potato prices eased further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High-frequency indicators of industrial activity remained strong in December, says RBI

Advance estimates of GDP reflect resilience of Indian economy, demand conditions upbeat

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscribed 60%

Eternal Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 102-cr; CEO Deepinder Goyal resigns

Sensex, Nifty slide for third session amid global jitters

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story