Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares drop

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares drop

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in the early afternoon trade, supported by growing expectations of an interest rate cut by RBI in its December meeting. Traders now await the Q2 GDP data, due for release on 28 November 2025. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 mark.

PSU bank shares fell after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 145.72 points or 0.17% to 85,755.23. The Nifty 50 index surged 18.95 points or 0.08% to 26,224.85.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in morning trade at 26,306.95 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.28%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE,1,960 shares rose and 1,950 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.37% to 12.13. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,403.10, at a premium of 178.25 points as compared with the spot at 26,224.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 62.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 77 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.92% to 8,473.05. The index rose 2.23% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Bank (down 3.06%), Bank of India (down 1.83%), Union Bank of India (down 1.35%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.04%), State Bank of India (down 0.9%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.76%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.64%), UCO Bank (down 0.61%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.57%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.57%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lokesh Machines fell 1.96% after the company announced that it received an order worth Rs 7.96 crore from Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.68%. The U.S. FDA issued a positive establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status for the company's formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GMDC extends winning streak after Cabinet approves REPM incentive plan

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.16%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Saregama India Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story