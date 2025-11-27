Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares drop

PSU bank shares fell after advancing in the past two trading sessions.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 145.72 points or 0.17% to 85,755.23. The Nifty 50 index surged 18.95 points or 0.08% to 26,224.85.
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in morning trade at 26,306.95 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.28%.
The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE,1,960 shares rose and 1,950 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.37% to 12.13. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,403.10, at a premium of 178.25 points as compared with the spot at 26,224.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 62.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 77 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.92% to 8,473.05. The index rose 2.23% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Indian Bank (down 3.06%), Bank of India (down 1.83%), Union Bank of India (down 1.35%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.04%), State Bank of India (down 0.9%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.76%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.64%), UCO Bank (down 0.61%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.57%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.57%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Lokesh Machines fell 1.96% after the company announced that it received an order worth Rs 7.96 crore from Kirloskar Oil Engines.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.68%. The U.S. FDA issued a positive establishment inspection report (EIR) with voluntary action indicated (VAI) status for the company's formulations manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app