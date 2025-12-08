Cyient and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation enter into long term strategic partnership

To adopt GaN technology in India and establish end-to-end GaN ecosystem

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and Cyient Semiconductors have announced a strategic long-term partnership intended to advance the adoption of GaN technology in India and establish a complete, end-to-end GaN ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient Semiconductors intend to co-develop GaN products, digital and mixed signal ICs, GaN based system modules and design enablement platforms targeting India's high voltage, high power market segments such as AI data centers, electric mobility, performance computing, energy grid infrastructure and industrial electrification.