Cyient DLM jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Cyient DLM rallied 4.07% to Rs 501.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 36.49% to Rs 31.04 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 22.74 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 18.30% YoY to Rs 428.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 41.67 crore in the March quarter, up 35.73% from Rs 30.70 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 57.4 crore, registering growth of 51.05% as compared with Rs 38 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved 290 bps to 13.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 10.5% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The order book stood at Rs 1,906.1 crore as of 31st March 2025, as compared with Rs 2,170.5 crore as of 31st March 2024 and Rs 2,142.9 crore as of 31st December 2024.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased by 11.24% to Rs 68.08 crore, while revenue surged by 27.49% to Rs 1,519.63 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

