Maharashtra Scooters spurts on recording massive surge in Q4 PAT; announces total dividend of Rs 60

Maharashtra Scooters advanced 2.23% to Rs 11,645 after the company reported net profit of Rs 51.63 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.1 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter of FY25 was at Rs 62.05 crore, steeply higher than Rs 0.17 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses tanked 52.49% YoY to Rs 2.38 crore during the quarter. Depreciation, amortization, and impairment were at Rs 0.48 crore (down 7.69% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 1.41 crore (down 1.39% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped by 7.54% to Rs 214.35 crore, while revenue declined by 17.69% to Rs 183.33 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share (300%) of face value of Rs 10 and a special dividend of Rs 30 per share (300%) of face value of Rs 10 on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The dividend record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend has been fixed as June 27, 2025. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, will be credited or dispatched on or around 27 July 2025 and/or 28 July 2025, the company said.

Maharashtra Scooters is engaged in the business manufacturing dies, Jigs, fixtures and die casting components primarily for the automobile industry, etc.

