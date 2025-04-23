HCL Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Latent View Analytics Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Choice International Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2025.

HCL Technologies Ltd spiked 7.90% to Rs 1597 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd surged 7.46% to Rs 421.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53465 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 652.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94108 shares in the past one month.

Choice International Ltd advanced 6.29% to Rs 597.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39572 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd exploded 6.13% to Rs 7380.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30331 shares in the past one month.

