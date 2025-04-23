Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg.

The approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), VITAMIN K1 Injection, manufactured by Hospira Inc.

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion, a synthetic form of vitamin K, is used to treat bleeding and clotting disorders caused by vitamin K deficiency, certain medications such as warfarin, or medical conditions like obstructive jaundice and ulcerative colitis. It is effective in correcting coagulation disorders resulting from impaired synthesis of clotting factors II, VII, IX, and X.

According to IQVIA, Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg, has an estimated U.S. market size of $18.5 million for the twelve months ending February 2025.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 18.6% to Rs 138.96 crore on a 13.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 492.96 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 0.03% to Rs 1,890.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Indices trade near flat line; consumer durable shares witness profit booking

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4 PAT rises to Rs 35 crore

Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story