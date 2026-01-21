Cyient DLM slides after Q3 PAT skid 65% QoQ to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM declined 1.80% to Rs 360.15 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 65.06% to Rs 11.23 crore on 2.35% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 303.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 2.18% while revenue from operations declined 31.72% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 14.90 crore, down 0.67% YoY.

The quarter reflected the financial impact of customer side slowdowns and certain one off items that are temporary in nature. Despite this, the company delivered a sustained double digit EBITDA margin supported by a healthy revenue mix.

After adjusting for one- offs costs, M&A cost of Rs 1.77 crore & Wage code impact of Rs 1.64 crore , PAT (normalised) for Q3 stood at Rs 13.84 crore, representing 4.6% of revenues, an increase of 73bps YoY. EBITDA (normalised) came in at Rs 30.94 crore for Q3, with a 10.2% margin, reflecting a 207bps improvement YoY. During the quarter, the order book stood at Rs 2,349.4 crore, registering the growth of 9.64% compared with Rs 2,142.9 crore in Q3 FY25. During the quarter, the company secured new program wins across medical, industrial, aerospace, and mobility sectors with a total order intake of Rs 387 crore, and volume ramp-ups are expected in Q4. It also added two new logos in high reliability electronics manufacturing, strengthening its Medical and Industrial segments.

Rajendra Velagapudi, MD and CEO of Cyient DLM, stated that the company remains firmly focused on execution, customer value, and operational rigor. He noted that while near term challenges are being addressed with targeted actions, Cyient DLM continues to build a resilient foundation for sustainable long term growth. As part of this commitment, the company is strengthening its global reach through the addition of sales leaders across key geographies and a more focused go to market approach, aligning business development, engineering, and delivery teams closely with industry verticals to drive sharper customer focus. Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.