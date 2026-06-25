D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.73, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.29% slide in NIFTY and a 13% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.73, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24196.8. The Sensex is at 77531.26, up 0.7%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1519.3, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69061 shares today, compared to the daily average of 56211 shares in last one month.