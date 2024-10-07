eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Finolex Industries Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2024. Finolex Industries Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp eClerx Services Ltd soared 5.36% to Rs 3185.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9455 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Industries Ltd spiked 5.26% to Rs 285.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46262 shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surged 3.92% to Rs 7723.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7443 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd spurt 3.77% to Rs 1216.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51454 shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd jumped 3.39% to Rs 806.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76041 shares in the past one month.

