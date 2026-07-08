D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.14, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.37% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% drop in NIFTY and a 15.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.14, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24204.55. The Sensex is at 77572.74, down 0.78%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 1.12% in last one month.