Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd soars 1.19%

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 201.14, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.37% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% drop in NIFTY and a 15.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 201.14, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24204.55. The Sensex is at 77572.74, down 0.78%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 1.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1486.8, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55103 shares today, compared to the daily average of 70770 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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