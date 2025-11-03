D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 104.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 967.65 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 104.78% to Rs 51.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 967.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1004.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

