Jocil standalone net profit rises 62.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jocil rose 62.61% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 245.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

