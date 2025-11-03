Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

The Domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below 26,750 mark. Realty, PSU bank and pharma shares advanced, while FMCG, IT and consumer durables shares declined.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 17.44 points or 0.02% to 83,956.15. The Nifty 50 index rose 32.90 points or 0.12% to 25,754.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.50%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.63%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,175 shares rose and 1,922 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was up from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the health of the sector. Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains and tech investment. Gainers & Losers: Shriram Finance (up 6.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.71%), State Bank of India (up 1.63%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.56%) and ETERNAL (up 1.32%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.39%), ITC (down 1.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.39%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.10%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.98%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rallied 3.03% after the company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Maharashtra Scooters shed 0.14%. The company reported a 76.68% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 267.07 crore, on a 65.87% rise in total income to Rs 271.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) slipped 0.21%. The company reported a net turnover of Rs 415.90 crore for October 2025, marking a 12.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 370.05 crore recorded in October 2024.

Ashok Leyland fell 1.06%. The company reported a 16% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 17,820 units in October 2025, up from 15,310 units sold in October 2024. Medplus Health Services surged 7.88% after the company reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. VST Tillers Tractors added 1.16% after the company reported an 89.36% increase in total sales to 4,664 units in October 2025, up from 2,463 units sold in October 2024. Escorts Kubota rose 1.78% after the companys agri-machinery business division in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024.

GNA Axles advanced 2.72% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 31.19 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 28.53 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 10.22% YoY to Rs 347.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Global Markets: Most European markets traded higher on Monday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged last week for the third consecutive meeting, with policymakers indicating that monetary policy is in a good place. Asian markets advanced as investors digested fresh manufacturing data from China and awaited central bank cues, while Japans markets remained closed for a public holiday.

Chinas manufacturing momentum softened, with RatingDogs October Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at 50.6 below both expectations of 50.9 and Septembers 51.2 reading. Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Friday also indicated a slowdown, with the manufacturing PMI slipping to 49.0, its weakest level in six months. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia began its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged after third-quarter inflation came in hotter than anticipated. On Wall Street, all three major U.S. indexes closed higher Friday, led by tech gains. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.61% to 23,724.96, the S&P 500 added 0.26% to 6,840.20, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.09% to 47,562.87.