Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers commences commercial production at its Sinnar unit

Hind Rectifiers commences commercial production at its Sinnar unit

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hind Rectifiers announced that commercial production at its Sinnar facility have now commenced from 3 November 2025. The plant is established for manufacturing Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), Enamelled Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (EPICC) and Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC).

This will help to enhance operational efficiency by streamlining the supply chain, reducing dependence on external vendors, ensuring timely delivery of products, strengthening the Company's business, optimising cost, and improving margins.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries signs MoUs with European client

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Holtec International's Asia arm

Tata Capital partners with Green Climate Fund

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story