Hind Rectifiers commences commercial production at its Sinnar unit

Hind Rectifiers announced that commercial production at its Sinnar facility have now commenced from 3 November 2025. The plant is established for manufacturing Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), Enamelled Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (EPICC) and Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC).

This will help to enhance operational efficiency by streamlining the supply chain, reducing dependence on external vendors, ensuring timely delivery of products, strengthening the Company's business, optimising cost, and improving margins.

