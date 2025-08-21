Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D P Wires Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
IZMO Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd and Ksolves India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2025.

D P Wires Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 243.65 at 21-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1652 shares in the past one month.

IZMO Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 488. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14417 shares in the past one month.

RACL Geartech Ltd soared 15.76% to Rs 997. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1779 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd gained 12.73% to Rs 1605.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1920 shares in the past one month.

Ksolves India Ltd exploded 12.30% to Rs 345.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7443 shares in the past one month.

