Fedbank Financial gains as board to mull fundraising plan

Fedbank Financial Services rose 1.41% to Rs 136.30 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 25 August 2025, to consider raising Rs 2,500 crore via non convertible debentures (NCDs).

The announcement was made after market hours on 20 August 2025.

Fedbank Financial Services is a subsidiary company of Federal Bank and has been engaged in financial services. It is a leading retail focused NBFC specializing in loan against property and gold Loans.

The companys standalone net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 75.01 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 70.23 crore in Q1 FY25, Total income increased 6% YoY to Rs 520.36 crore in Q1 FY26.