Japan's 20-year government bond yields hit record

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Japans 20-year government bond yields edged up to fresh multi-decade highs, following persistent concerns over fiscal expansion and reducing demand. The super-long 20-year bond yield tested 2.65% on Thursday, surpassing its previous high in 1999. The benchmark 10-year yield also edged up to 1.61%- highest in 17 years. Meanwhile, yields on 30-year notes rose to 3.18%, approaching the all-time peak of 3.2% seen in last month.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

