Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wockhardt has allotted 6,600 equity shares under ESOS on 21 August 2025.

In view of the above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 81,24,27,845/- consisting of 16,24,85,569 equity shares of Rs.5/- each to Rs.81,24,60,845/- consisting of 16,24,92,169 equity shares of Rs.5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; oil & gas shares advance

Japan's 20-year government bond yields hit record

Fedbank Financial gains as board to mull fundraising plan

Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story