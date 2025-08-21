Wockhardt allots 6,600 equity shares under ESOS

Wockhardt has allotted 6,600 equity shares under ESOS on 21 August 2025.

In view of the above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 81,24,27,845/- consisting of 16,24,85,569 equity shares of Rs.5/- each to Rs.81,24,60,845/- consisting of 16,24,92,169 equity shares of Rs.5/- each.

