Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.24 -42 OPM %-457.1441.67 -PBDT-0.560.14 PL PBT-0.620.12 PL NP-0.610.09 PL

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

