Dabur India Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55681.65, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.9 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 526.6, up 1.37% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 18.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.92% fall in NIFTY and a 10.86% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.