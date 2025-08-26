Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Growington Ventures India Ltd, Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Andhra Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2025.

Reliable Data Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 135.87 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17380 shares in the past one month.

Growington Ventures India Ltd soared 14.20% to Rs 2.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 112.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86.38 lakh shares in the past one month. Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd surged 10.29% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2919 shares in the past one month. Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd rose 10.20% to Rs 55.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77628 shares in the past one month.