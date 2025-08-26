Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra's subsidiary launches Rs 250 crore luxury villa project in North Bengaluru

Arisinfra's subsidiary launches Rs 250 crore luxury villa project in North Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arisinfra Solutions said that its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Merusri Developers have launched Merusri Sunscape, a boutique luxury villa community spanning 5.5 acres, on IVC Road, North Bengaluru.

With a total development area of 275,000 square feet and a saleable area of 235,000 square feet, the project is anticipated to have a gross development value (GDV) exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Merusri Sunscape comprises 76 exclusive villas, with 52 units released in Phase 1. Ranging from 2,410 square feet to 3,850 square feet, the villas are available in 3- and 4-BHK configurations. The remaining 24 premium villas will be released at a later stage.

The company will manage the entire project lifecycle, including execution, operations monitoring, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), collections, and unit handover. The project is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements, including RERA, and has achieved complete financial closure. Construction is expected to be completed within 30 to 36 months.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. It provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 45.38% to Rs 3.31 crore despite a 11.39% rise in revenue to Rs 212.08 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip declined 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 148.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU Injection

Nifty below 24,850; PSU bank shares slide for the 5th day

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Protean eGov spurts after securing Rs 1,160-cr UIDAI order to set up Aadhaar centres

Royal Orchid Hotels sign new property in Jabalpur

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story