Authum Investment gains after inking pact to acquire 35% stake in Rivaar Labs

Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 1.80% to Rs 3,092.30 after the company entered into share subscription and purchase agreement (SSPA) to acquire 35.09% stake in Rivaar Labs for total consideration of Rs 36.57 crore.

Rivaara Labs is engaged in the establishing and operating diagnostic service centres including pathology, imaging, PCR testing and genomic sequencing. The company is also involved in the distribution, marketing, and manufacturing of point-of-care diagnostic kits and equipment based on molecular biology. Its turnover was Rs 25.52 crore in FY25.

The investment includes a primary infusion of Rs 36 crore for subscribing to 3,60,00,000 cumulative compulsorily convertible participating preference shares (CCPS) of Rivaara Labs, with a face value of Rs 10 each. In addition, a purchase consideration of Rs 56.83 lakh will be paid to acquire existing securities, which include 1,58,42,000 equity shares and 4,09,88,011 CCPS.