Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment gains after inking pact to acquire 35% stake in Rivaar Labs

Authum Investment gains after inking pact to acquire 35% stake in Rivaar Labs

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 1.80% to Rs 3,092.30 after the company entered into share subscription and purchase agreement (SSPA) to acquire 35.09% stake in Rivaar Labs for total consideration of Rs 36.57 crore.

Rivaara Labs is engaged in the establishing and operating diagnostic service centres including pathology, imaging, PCR testing and genomic sequencing. The company is also involved in the distribution, marketing, and manufacturing of point-of-care diagnostic kits and equipment based on molecular biology. Its turnover was Rs 25.52 crore in FY25.

The investment includes a primary infusion of Rs 36 crore for subscribing to 3,60,00,000 cumulative compulsorily convertible participating preference shares (CCPS) of Rivaara Labs, with a face value of Rs 10 each. In addition, a purchase consideration of Rs 56.83 lakh will be paid to acquire existing securities, which include 1,58,42,000 equity shares and 4,09,88,011 CCPS.

The said acquisition aligns with the companys long-term strategy of diversifying its portfolio while investing in sectors that demonstrate both stability and growth potential. The companys intention is to nurture and expand this business, maximizing value creation for all stakeholders and ensuring a sustainable, profitable future.

Authum Investment is engaged in the business of providing loans and making investments/trading in shares and securities.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 14% to Rs 942.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,096.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income tumbled 13.7% YoY to Rs 1224.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arisinfra's subsidiary launches Rs 250 crore luxury villa project in North Bengaluru

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU Injection

Nifty below 24,850; PSU bank shares slide for the 5th day

Reliable Data Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Protean eGov spurts after securing Rs 1,160-cr UIDAI order to set up Aadhaar centres

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story