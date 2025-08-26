Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU Injection

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU Injection

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application filed for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose Injection, 40 Units per 100 mL (0.4 Units per mL) RTU Vials and tentative approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose Injection, 20 Units per 100 mL (0.2 Units per mL) RTU Vials.

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), VASOSTRICT Injection 40 Units per 100 mL (0.4 Units per mL) and 20 Units per 100 mL (0.2 Units per mL) of PH Health Limited (PH Health).

This Product is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately USD 45 million for the twelve months ending June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

