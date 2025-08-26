Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU Injection

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), VASOSTRICT Injection 40 Units per 100 mL (0.4 Units per mL) and 20 Units per 100 mL (0.2 Units per mL) of PH Health Limited (PH Health).
This Product is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.
According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately USD 45 million for the twelve months ending June 2025.
