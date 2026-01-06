Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil announces change in senior management

Indian Oil announces change in senior management

Jan 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
With effect from 05 January 2026

Indian Oil Corporation announced that S G Venkatesh, Executive Director (Petrochemicals), Business Development Group, has ceased to be a Senior Management Personnel of IndianOil (One level below the Board of Directors) on 5 January 2026 consequent upon his appointment as Director (Technical) on the Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.

Jan 06 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

