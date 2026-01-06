Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Aether Industries Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2026.

South Indian Bank Ltd spiked 6.63% to Rs 42.31 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aether Industries Ltd surged 6.32% to Rs 1006.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10983 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd soared 5.21% to Rs 348.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd added 4.67% to Rs 1804. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6411 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd exploded 4.60% to Rs 404.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32348 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

