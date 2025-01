Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 2.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 8358.60 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.38% to Rs 1413.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1380.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 8358.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7214.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8358.607214.8027.1928.042345.702202.601874.301829.101413.701380.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News