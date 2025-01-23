Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.79%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.79% at 43351.75 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd jumped 11.77%, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 10.64% and Mphasis Ltd added 3.92%. The Nifty IT index has increased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 8.16% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.44% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.22% to close at 23205.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.15% to close at 76520.38 today.

