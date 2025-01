KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.60% to Rs 290.02 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 34.94% to Rs 90.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.60% to Rs 290.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 218.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.290.02218.7245.0144.61138.49102.85122.0989.4590.1866.83

