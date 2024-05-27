Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 33.40 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 91.23% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.74% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.47% to Rs 131.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.4042.46 -21 131.58183.94 -28 OPM %8.3511.96 -4.788.64 - PBDT3.615.34 -32 7.0226.71 -74 PBT1.323.18 -58 -2.2119.26 PL NP1.090.57 91 13.9020.07 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit declines 87.91% in the December 2023 quarter

BRIKitt Continues its phenomenal Growth Trajectory: Experiences 200 per cent YoY Increase in BRIK Owners

VVDN's Intelligent Cloud Engine (ICE) Goes LIVE on Google Cloud Marketplace

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 108.17 times

INR Settles Off Intraday High In Line With Benchmark Indices

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story