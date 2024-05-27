Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 33.40 croreNet profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 91.23% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.74% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.47% to Rs 131.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News