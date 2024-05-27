Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 33.40 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 91.23% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.74% to Rs 13.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.47% to Rs 131.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

33.4042.46131.58183.948.3511.964.788.643.615.347.0226.711.323.18-2.2119.261.090.5713.9020.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News