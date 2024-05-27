DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 16.47 crore

Net profit of DCM reported to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.18% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 70.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

16.4717.0770.8469.45-3.22-2.464.671.648.280.1212.2511.887.16-1.597.604.896.55-2.225.202.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News