Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DCM reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 16.47 crore

Net profit of DCM reported to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.18% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 70.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.4717.07 -4 70.8469.45 2 OPM %-3.22-2.46 -4.671.64 - PBDT8.280.12 6800 12.2511.88 3 PBT7.16-1.59 LP 7.604.89 55 NP6.55-2.22 LP 5.202.33 123

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit rises 156.63% in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Shriram jumps after board OKs to foray into chemical business

Axiscades Tech's subsidiary bags order Bharat Electronics worth Rs 90 crore

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 108.17 times

INR Settles Off Intraday High In Line With Benchmark Indices

Batliboi consolidated net profit declines 42.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story