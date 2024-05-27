Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 97.34 crore

Net Loss of Fermenta Biotech reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 97.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 51.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 335.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 349.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.34105.16 -7 335.66349.94 -4 OPM %5.5318.34 -8.205.03 - PBDT7.3714.14 -48 22.285.42 311 PBT0.917.96 -89 -2.44-22.83 89 NP-6.94-4.11 -69 -23.06-51.08 55

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

