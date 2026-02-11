Associate Sponsors

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 58.00% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net Loss of Daikaffil Chemicals India reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 58.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.473.50 -58 OPM %-19.73-1.71 -PBDT-0.280.01 PL PBT-0.37-0.05 -640 NP-0.34-0.36 6

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

