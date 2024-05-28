Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 87.10% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Dalal Street Investments reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.06% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.31 -87 0.621.07 -42 OPM %-675.006.45 --45.16-0.93 - PBDT-0.180.02 PL 0.180.08 125 PBT-0.210.02 PL 0.130.07 86 NP-0.200.02 PL 0.120.07 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks rise

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Board of Abbott India appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 68% YoY

BHEL inks technology transfer agreement with BARC for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system

Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Natco Pharma hits 52-week high as PAT rises 40% YoY in Q4

BHEL enters into technology transfer agreement with BARC

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story