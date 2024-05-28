Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2024.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 May 2024.

Timken India Ltd registered volume of 50.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 425.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11833 shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.4,180.00. Volumes stood at 9249 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd saw volume of 4790 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock increased 6.82% to Rs.3,420.00. Volumes stood at 335 shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd notched up volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51943 shares. The stock rose 2.22% to Rs.1,250.50. Volumes stood at 20930 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 9373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1044 shares. The stock rose 10.35% to Rs.1,108.10. Volumes stood at 851 shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 3.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39843 shares. The stock increased 8.56% to Rs.478.50. Volumes stood at 69867 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

