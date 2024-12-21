Dalmia Bharat's president Rajiv Bansal resigns

Dalmia Bharat informed that Rajiv Bansal, president & chief transformation officer and senior management personnel of the company has resigned from his position on 18 December 2024.

Rajiv Bansal tendered his resignation to pursue other opportunities outside the company.

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India, with the current capacity pegged at 41.7 million tonne.

The cement manufacturers consolidated net profit slipped 61% to Rs 46 crore on a 2.1% decline in income from operations to Rs 3,087 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 2.56% to end at Rs 1,803 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

