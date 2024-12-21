NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Govt. of Bihar

The MoU outlines a framework for significant investments in Bihar to establish renewable energy projects, including:
Ground-mounted and floating solar installations,
Battery energy storage systems, and
Green hydrogen mobility initiatives etc.
The Government of Bihar will facilitate the necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from concerned departments, agencies, and authorities to support the projects.
