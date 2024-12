With effect from 21 December 2024

Indian Bank announced that the term of appointment of Balmukund Sahay, Part-Time Non-Official Director and Vishvesh Kumar Goel, Part-Time Non-Official Director of the Bank expired on 20 December 2024. Accordingly, Balmukund Sahay and Vishvesh Kumar Goel have ceased to be Director of the Bank with effect from today i.e. 21 December 2024.

