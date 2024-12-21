Cupid bags order worth Rs 18-cr from UNFPA

Cupid said that it has received purchase orders from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for supply of male condoms and female condoms worth Rs 18.20 crore.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 20 December 2024.

UNFPA stands for United Nations Population Fund. The organisation is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

The consideration for the order is Rs 18.20 crore and is to be executed between March to May 2025.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, MD, Cupid, "We are happy to receive these orders and Cupid Limited will continue to support the UNFPA in the amazing work they are doing to make the world a healthier, safer and better place for all.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing, and manufacturing rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

Cupid standalone net profit soared 96.28% to Rs 10.03 crore on 29.74% increased in total income to Rs 47.28 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Cupid Energy declined 1.06% to close at Rs 78.76 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

