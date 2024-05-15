Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.72% to Rs 750.04 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 26.45% to Rs 91.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.72% to Rs 750.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1149.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.96% to Rs 272.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 2899.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3252.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales750.041149.04 -35 2899.373252.08 -11 OPM %15.8318.08 -14.2013.42 - PBDT139.94211.05 -34 490.37474.43 3 PBT106.54177.37 -40 363.41353.18 3 NP91.32124.16 -26 272.47250.07 9

