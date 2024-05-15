Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.96% in the March 2024 quarter

HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 59.35 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 44.96% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 59.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.41% to Rs 20.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 236.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales59.3557.86 3 236.02233.00 1 OPM %14.9312.13 -13.058.16 - PBDT9.147.18 27 32.1919.65 64 PBT8.066.30 28 27.9016.41 70 NP5.613.87 45 20.5710.86 89

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

