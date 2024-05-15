Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aseem Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 10.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Aseem Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 10.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 27.70% to Rs 308.69 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 10.45% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 308.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.73% to Rs 205.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.52% to Rs 1195.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 789.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales308.69241.74 28 1195.70789.12 52 OPM %92.2393.64 -94.7892.49 - PBDT57.9354.31 7 273.28190.14 44 PBT56.3353.07 6 267.42188.42 42 NP43.7539.61 10 205.33145.90 41

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

