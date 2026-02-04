DAM Capital Advisors tanks after Q3 PAT drops 61% YoY to Rs 20 cr

DAM Capital Advisors declined 3.74% to Rs 173.75 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 61.1% to Rs 20.06 crore on a 32.8% drop in total income to Rs 69.94 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 26.97 crore in Q3 FY26, down 61.1% as against the Rs 69.30 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total expenses jumped 23.8% YoY to Rs 42.97 crore during the quarter. Finance costs stood at Rs 2.23 crore (up 502.7% YoY), and employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 29.75 crore (up 7.71% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from stockbroking stood at Rs 17.62 crore (down 13.54% YoY), and investment banking stood at Rs 48.46 crore (down 39.69% YoY) during the period under review. Net cash available as of December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 309 crore vs Rs 241 crore as of December 31, 2024.

Dharmesh Mehta, managing director & CEO of DAM Capital Advisors, said, "In Q3 FY26, the fundraising environment was very selective and challenging owing to the nervousness in the small- and mid-cap segments and macroeconomic uncertainties, both domestic and global. Despite the headwinds, during the quarter, we executed 5 transactions across products, including 2 IPOs, a QIP, a rights issue, and an M&A advisory mandate, and raised approximately Rs 4,376 crore, taking our cumulative ECM execution to 96 transactions since November 2019. This track record reinforces the strength of our franchise and our ability to deliver consistently across market cycles. We remain disciplined and selective in bringing strong, well-governed companies to the capital markets. This approach has helped us build and sustain a healthy pipeline of 22 IPO mandates, including 13 as left lead banker and 7 sole banker IPOs, along with multiple QIP mandates at various stages, providing strong visibility while keeping our focus firmly on quality of execution rather than chasing volumes.