IT stocks lose footing as new AI tools threaten legacy models

IT stocks came under pressure on Wednesday amid a global technology selloff after AI developer Anthropic unveiled new tools that deepened concerns over AI-led disruption.

The Nifty IT index is down 5.37% at 36,538.35, reversing the previous sessions 1.41% gain, as heavy selling gripped frontline technology stocks.

Persistent Systems fell 6.29%, Infosys dropped 6.11%, LTIMindtree declined 6.02% and Coforge slipped 5.72%. Heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services shed 5.41%, while Mphasis lost 4.77%. HCL Technologies fell 4.63%, Tech Mahindra declined 4.39%, Wipro eased 3.78% and Oracle Financial Services Software slipped 3.56%.

Anthropic rolled out new plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent that can automate tasks spanning legal work, sales, marketing, compliance and data analysis. The move raised fears that AI-powered automation could undermine the business models of established, licence-driven software, analytics and professional services firms.