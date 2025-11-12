Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.16% to Rs 24.98 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 57.14% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.16% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.9866.018.533.292.642.420.340.180.420.98

