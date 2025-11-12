Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 1210.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 47.93% to Rs 179.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 1210.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1210.001188.0030.0824.83337.00262.00246.00172.00179.00121.00

